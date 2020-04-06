DH Latest NewsLatest NewsTechnology

Launching date of OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro announced: Know specifications and expected price

Apr 6, 2020, 06:59 pm IST
Popular smartphone brand OnePlus  will soon launch its latest smartphones. The company is all set to launch its new smartphones  OnePlus 8 and  OnePlus 8 Pro.

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones will be launched on April 14. The company had made the announcement through an official tweet.

OnePlus is likely to add wireless charging support as well as waterproofing to its upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone.

OnePlus 8 Pro is also expected to have  a quad-camera array with two 48-megapixel sensors and a sizable 4,510mAh battery. The higher-end variant from the form will also feature a 120Hz refresh panel.

OnePlus has also confirmed its upcoming smartphones will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon?865 SoC, coupled with LPDDR5 RAM?and UFS 3.0. The new OnePlus smartphones will also come with support for 5G. The new phones will not cost more than $1,000.

 

