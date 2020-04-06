No protective gear for nurses,Protests in USA

Nurses who are at the forefront of the war against Coronavirus are ill-equipped and unprotected. Nurses in Manhattan, New York protested in front of Mount Senai hospital holding Posters of their co-workers who died in the line of duty treating Covid patients.

In the US the situations are turning grime daily with the sharp surge in Covid patients. As per national statistic data, only 3 nurses are assigned to treat 35 Covid patients besides the other patients. The US hospitals are providing only the basic protection gears with even the masks medical staff wear are reused after sterilization.

Mount Senai hospital authorities maintained that the well being of the hospital staff is their first priority and all means are taken to ensure their safety.

Meanwhile, in another incident a staff nurse in uniform was shot by unknown assailants. Initial reports from police, suggest the attack is on the public misconception that the medical practitioners are behind the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. The attack against the nurse occurred in Oklahoma near hospital premises.

Authorities urged all medical staff not to barge to streets wearing duty uniform.’ Stay at home’ campaign will be observed in Dallas till the end of April. Dallas has 921 Covid positive cases and 17 deaths as of Saturday.

A video circulates in social media in which a nurse breaks down after quitting her job after being denied to use her mask :