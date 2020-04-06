Passenger flight services resumed by Emirates Airlines

Emirates Airlines, the Dubai based air carrier has resumed its passenger flight services which were suspended temporarily due to Covid-19 pandemic. The first flight of Emirates has take off from Dubai International Airport on Monday to Frankfurt.

Two other flights scheduled – Heathrow London and Zurich – were cancelled. The flights are operating from Dubai International’s Terminal 2.

The UAE government has granted approval to Emirates to operate special flights. The special flights will operate from Dubai to to five European cities of London, Frankfurt, Paris, Brussels and Zurich, with four flights a week to London Heathrow, and 3 flights a week to the other cities.

Initial passenger services are limited to travellers who meet the entry requirements set by the destination countries.

Emirates will operate its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft on these routes, offering seats in Business and Economy class. Flights can be booked by eligible passengers on www.emirates.com.

Travel restrictions are in place at these destinations, and travellers are urged to check entry criteria before they fly.