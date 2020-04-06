Sunny Leone turns up the heat on social media: See pics

Former porn star Sunny Leone is a busy actress in the Bollywood film industry now. The actress is very much active in social media. She is followed by around 33 million on social media.

The actress who is in her home due to the nationwide lockdown has raising the heat on social media by sharing hot and sexy pictures. Sunny Leone has started a ‘12 Days of Summer’ on Instagram. She shares her hot photos on it. The photos were taken ace fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani.

Sunny entered the Hindi entertainment industry with the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 5’ while her debut film as an actress was 2012’s ‘Jism 2’. Later, she starred in films such as ‘Jackpot’, ‘Ragini MMS 2’, ‘Ek Paheli Leela’, ‘Kuch Kuch Locha Hai’ and ‘Mastizaade’.

Sunny also has several dance sequences to her credits. ‘Splitsvilla’ and ‘Haunted Weekends’ are some of the reality shows on her resume.

Sunny is married to Daniel Weber and the couple has three kids – daughter Nisha and twin boys Noah and Asher.