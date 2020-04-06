“The same mistake of demonetisation is being repeated albeit at a much bigger scale”: Actor Kamal Hassan in an open letter to PM criticizes ‘lockdown’

Actor turned politician Kamal hassan raised severe criticism against the nationwide lockdwon that was declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fight the spread of Covid-19 in the country. In an open letter to Prime Minister the south-Indian superstar has raised his criticism.

The actor accused that the Prime Minister is repeating the mistake that he did while implementing demonetisation. He also claimed that it’s being done at a much bigger scale this time.

“My biggest fear is that the same mistake of demonetisation is being repeated albeit at a much bigger scale. While demonetisation led to loss of savings and livelihood of the poorest, this ill-planned lockdown is leading us to a fatal combination of loss of both life and livelihood. The poor have nobody to look upto except you sir. On one hand you are asking the more privileged people to put up a spectacle of lights while on the other hand the poor man’s plight is itself becoming a shameful spectacle. While your world lit up oil diyas in their balconies, the poor are struggling to gather enough oil to bake their next roti.”, the actor wrote in the letter.