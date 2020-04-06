Veteran malayalam music director MK Arjunan dead

Veteran music composer of the Malayalam Film industry, MK Arjunan, breathed his last today at his residence in Palluruthy, Kochi. He was 84.

In an illustrious career spanning over five decades, Arjunan scored music for more than 500 songs in over 200 Malayalam films. He also worked extensively in plays.

As per a report, Arjunan made his debut as a composer in Karuthapurnami in 1968. He was known for his association with lyricist Sreekumaran Thampi, with whom he composed the music for nearly 50 films, emerging as the most prolific composer-lyricist partnership in Malayalam film industry.

Arjunan is also said to have given AR Rahman his first break in 1981 when the latter stepped into music world as a keyboard player for Malayalam movie – Adima Changala. Arjunan was also a close friend of Rahman’s father RK Shekhar.

Sharing the sad news of Arjunan’s demise, Resul Pookutty tweeted, “My heartfelt condolences …. many of your tunes are etched in my memory, your artistry has shaped up many generations of music lovers! Your absence is a vacuum…. RIP (sic).”

His famous tunes include Yadukula rathidevane vide… (Rest House), Kasthoori manakkunnallo kaatte… (Picnic), Nin maniyarayile… (CID Nazir), Chandrarashmi than… (Anweshansm), Sukhamoru bindu…(Ithu Manushyano), Chembaka thaikal pootha… (Kathirunna Nimiaham), Kuyilinte maninaadam… (Padmavyooham) and Mallikappoovin madhura gandham… (Honeymoon).

Arjunan was among the first to notice the extraordinary gift of A.R. Rahman. He had made the prodigy play the keyboard for him.