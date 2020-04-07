Actress Mouni Roy shares jaw-dropping pictures of her : See pics

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy is very much active on social media. The actress is one avid social media user and never fails to mesmerise her fans by posting her sexy photos.

Recently, she brought summer vibes on Instagram by sharing some breathtaking photos. Mouni looks radiant in a blue and yellow printed bikini, paired with a white cape over a swimsuit.

“Along the shining beach, or the rubble, or the dust …(stories in my head to the rescue some days),” she captioned the lovely post.

Mouni Roy is an Indian film and television actress. She is best known for playing Krishna ‘Tulsi in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ in 2007, Sati in ‘Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev’ and Shivanya/Shivangi in ‘Naagin’ in the 2 seasons in which she played the protagonist.

She was a finalist on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in 2014. She is a trained Kathak dancer.

In 2018, she made her film debut opposite Akshay Kumar with the sports biopic Gold. Roy starred alongside John Abraham in Robbie Grewal’s espionage thriller ‘Romeo Akbar Walter’.

She made her singing debut by the song “Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein” with Nakash Aziz. It is a recreated version of the song “Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein” from Ajnabee starring Zeenat Aman and Rajesh Khanna.