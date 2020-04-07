Commodity Market: Gold prices shoots up

In the commodity market the price of precious metal has surged. In Dubai, the price of gold has appreciated.As per market experts, the price of gold has increased as people considers it as a safest investment.

In the Dubai market, gold price surged to reach at Dh. 201.25 per 10 gram for 24 karat. On yesterday, it was priced at Dh.200. The price of gold of 22 karat reached at t Dh 189 from Dh188 .

In the international market, the price of spot gold was down 0.3% at US dollar 1,657.50 per ounce , after rising to a one-month high of US dollar 1,671.40. The metal had risen as much as 2.8% on Monday.

US gold futures rose 0.5% to US dollar 1,701.60.