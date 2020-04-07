Coronavirus: France records highest death toll of 833 in 24 hrs

It was a black day for France with 833 Covid deaths recorded in a single day. With this steep in death count, Covid-19 casualties now stand at 8,911, while the number of infections is 98,010.

We have not reached the end of the ascent of this epidemic,” said Health Minister Olivier Véran in a sober tone indicating France has to be prepared for more losses.”It is not over. Far from that. The path is long. The figures that I have announced show this,” Mr. Véran added.

The data released by the French health ministry on Monday evening showed that 605 people had died in hospitals during the past 24 hours and another 228 had died in nursing homes – both 10% increases.”Stay at home and continue this confinement effort” said the health minister