Coronavirus : UAE reports 277 new cases of COVID19 , one death

UAE on Monday reported another 277 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 2076, the Ministry of Health and Prevention just announced.One more death has also been confirmed for an Asian, pushing the UAE’s death toll from the virus to 11, the Ministry’s official spokesperson Dr. Farida Al Hosani revealed.

Al Hosani also announced 23 more recoveries, taking the tally of recovered patients to 167 nationwide.The UAE, with all its medical staff, is able to detect the virus. We do not view the increase in cases with a negative perspective, but rather the opposite, Al Hosani added.

The UAE does not consider this increase in cases to be a concerning development, as the country has intensified its medical examination campaign and enlarged the scope of testing among UAE citizens and residents, she said.Dr Al Hosani stressed that the UAE is committed to prioritising the needs of citizens and residents of the UAE.