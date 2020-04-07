Covid-19: Abu Dhabi government makes important announcement

Abu Dhabi government has issued an important announcement. As per the new directive of Abu Dhabi government all food retail outlets in Abu Dhabi, including cooperative societies, grocery stores and supermarkets, as well as pharmacies, must open until at least 12 am and are permitted to open round the clock.

This was announced on Tuesday by Abu Dhabi Government Media Office. The directive was issued as per the direction of National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, and Department of Economic Development Abu Dhabi.

“These stores cannot exceed 30 per cent capacity in order to follow social distancing protocols,” the notification said.