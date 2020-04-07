COVID 19: British PM in ICU

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was in hospital due to persistent coronavirus symptoms, has been taken into intensive care, Downing Street has said.

United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has taken charge as Johnson was moved to the ICU at St Thomas’ Hospital in London on Monday.

A spokesperson for No 10 Downing Street said: “Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.

The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary,” the spokesperson said.

“The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.”

Johnson had earlier messaged from his hospital bed on Monday to say that he was in ‘good spirits’ and staying in contact with his ministers to oversee the UK’s coronavirus fightback despite his hospitalisation due to persistent COVID-19 symptoms.

The UK PM had been taken to hospital on Sunday night on the advice of his doctors after he continued to have a fever despite self-isolating for more than the stipulated seven days.