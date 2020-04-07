Covid-19: Country extends nationwide lockdown

Rodrigo Duterte, the President of Philippines has extended the nationwide lockdown imposed in the country. Rodrigo Duterte has approved the extension of nationwide lockdown and also announced strict quarantine measures for Luzon island until April 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The decision was taken by president after the inter-governmental working group for Covid-19 recommended extension of lockdown on Tuesday.

Luzon is the biggest and most populated island in the Asian country. It has a population of 57 million. The capital city of the country Manila is also in this island. Earlier in March 17, the president has imposed a strict quarantine measures for the entire island of Luzon until April 12.

The government on Monday initiated monetary aid worth $160 to 18 million families in a country where 16% of its population is below the poverty line.

The Philippines has reported 3,660 Covid-19 cases and 163 deaths.