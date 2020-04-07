COVID 19: Delhi CM announces 5 T’s to fight the pandemic

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has unveiled a five-point plan to tackle the coronavirus outbreak after speaking to experts and doctors. The “5Ts”, Kejriwal said, include testing, tracing, treatment, teamwork and tracking and monitoring of the virus.

Taking from South Korea’s strategy, Kejriwal said the the government would conduct at least one lakh random “rapid tests” in hotspots across the city. The government has already conducted some 5,000 tests.

Secondly, the government will continue tracing contacts of those who have tested positive for coronavirus. “We have an efficient team of doctors who will identify and quarantine those who have been contact with positive patients,” Kejriwal said. The police will monitor these people to ensure they remain at home and do not interact with the public.

Third, would be regarding the treatment of patients who have contracted the disease. The government has so far set up 3,000 patients’ beds in hospitals across the city. “We have strategised to take over in phases more hospital beds, hotels, banquets and dharamshalas if the numbers increase,” he said.

Kejriwal said it was important for the city to come together to fight COVID-19. Teamwork, he said, was important.

Last, Kejriwal took it upon himself to ensure all parts of the plan were conducted efficiently. “My responsibility will be tracking and monitoring of the plan. I will see to it that it is followed through,” Kejriwal said.