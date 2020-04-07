Covid-19: Home delivery of medicines launched in Abu Dhabi

The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi (DoH) has launched a home delivery of medicines in the emirate. Most of the outpatient pharmacies in Abu Dhabi has given the e approval to offer this service.

The pharmacies in both government and private sector with DoH licence and fulfills the mechanisms and requirements put up by DoH are authorized for this service. Patients can now reach out to pharmacies directly to order medicines.

“Pharmacies are allowed to take a charge, but it is the discretion of each pharmacy whether they intend to charge for the service”, said DoH.

The permitted drugs for home delivery are: Over the Counter, OTC (sold directly to a consumer without a prescription); Pharmacist Only, PhOM (sold without a prescription but its safe use requires professional advice) and Prescription Only Medications, POM (that legally requires a medical prescription to be dispensed).

For those who want to get home delivery of Controlled and Semi-Controlled Medications, special authorisation is required from the DoH – Abu Dhabi to ensure all legal and regulatory requirements are met. Only patient’s name and his or her contact details will be mentioned on the package.