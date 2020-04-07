Covid-19: Indian cinema’s superstars team up in this short film titled ‘Family’ : Watch it here

The country is going through a lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic. All most all people are staying in their homes. And in this difficult time, the top stars of Indian film industry has joined their hands together to spread awareness about social distancing and it through a short film.

Amitabh Bachchan, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, Ranbir Kapoor, Rajinikanth, Mammootty, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Sonalee Kulkarni, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Shiva Rajkumar, and Diljit Dosanjh feature in this four-minute long video.

The short film which has been titled as ‘Family’ is shot within the respective homes of each actor. The short film is virtually directed by Prasoon Pandey.

The plot revolves around Bachchan’s misplaced pair of dark sunglasses and everyone’s attempts to find it. Every actor speaks in his or her own language.

Through the video, the makers have assured their film industry workers and daily wage labourers that their needs will be taken care of. The film has been jointly produced by Sony Pictures, Kalyan jewellers and Amitabh Bachchan.

A statement shared by Sony Pictures Networks India said, “Given the unprecedented nature of the situation we are in, an initiative undertaken by Mr Amitabh Bachchan, WE ARE ONE has been supported by Sony Pictures Networks India and Kalyan Jewellers, through which the monthly ration of 1,00,000 households across the country will be funded.”