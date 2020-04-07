COVID 19: No deaths reported for the first time, say officials

China for the first time has not reported new deaths from the deadly coronavirus since it started publishing figures in January but the number of imported infections increased to 983 with 32 new confirmed cases, health officials said.

China’s National Health Commission on Tuesday said that no death was reported on Monday. The official death toll in China is 3,331.

It is a landmark in China’s over two-month-long fight against the deadly virus as the country continued to report coronavirus deaths till Sunday, especially from the epicentre Hubei province.

The overall confirmed cases on the mainland have reached 81,740 by Monday, including 1,242 patients still being treated, 77,167 patients discharged after recovery, and 3,331 people died of the disease, the NHC said.

While no new domestically transmitted cases of the coronavirus were reported, 32 imported cases were reported on Monday taking their total to 983, it said.

A total of 30 new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases were reported on the mainland on Monday, including nine imported ones, it said.

Asymptomatic coronavirus cases are those who test positive for the virus but do not show any symptoms and have the potential to cause sporadic clusters of infections.

According to estimates by the Johns Hopkins University, there are over 1.34 million confirmed coronavirus cases across the world and over 74,000 people have died of it.