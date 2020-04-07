COVID 19: PM tweets a video of Bollywood actors sharing a heartfelt message

In a video that would build in confidence among all of us, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted the samne starring bollywood actors. “India will smile again, India will win again,” tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning, sharing a morale booster music video that features Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan, Taapsee Pannu, Ananya Panday and others.

“India will fight. India will win! Good initiative by our film fraternity,” PM Modi tweeted.

The song, titled “Muskurayega India (India will smile)”, is set on the optimistic theme that sends out the message that the country will smile again if people support each other during this time of crisis.

The three-minute, 25-second video, which was released on Monday evening, has collected over six lakh views.

An initiative of Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films and Jjust Music, the music features Bollywood starts like Bhumi Pednekar, Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Raj Kumar Rao, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff, Jacky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet. It also features cricketer Shikhar Dhawan.