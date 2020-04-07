Covid-19: These activities in Dubai will remain closed

The Dubai Economy Department has announced that all commercial activities in Dubai will be closed till April 18. The temporary closure of all commercial activities will continue until the end of the national disinfection programme.

The Dubai Economy Department on a message shared on its Twitter handle on Tuesday has announced this. Only exempted services will remain open. The national sterilisation campaign was launched by the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management as preventive measure to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the country. The committee has warned that Anyone violating the restrictions will face stringent legal action. The committee also urged people to stay at home.