Covid-19: UK PM Boris Johnson in ICU

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is moved to the intensive care unit(ICU) as his Covid-19 symptoms worsen.

“Over the course of [Monday] afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital.”PM Johnson is getting expert treatment in St Thomas hospital London. The 55-year-old was admitted for treatment from home quarantine on Sunday after he felt difficulty breathing.

He is now given Oxygen but ventilator support is not necessary now as per St.Thomas medical experts.