Covid-19: WhatsApp launches new rule

The popular social media messaging app, WhatsApp has launched a new rule. The new rule was launched by WhatsApp owned by Facebook to curb the fake news amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

WhatsApp has decided to introduce a new limit on frequently forwarding messages where a WhatsApp user can forward such messages to one chat at a time. This limit kicks in once a message has been previously forwarded five times or more. These messages are labeled with double arrows to indicate they did not originate from a close contact. In effect, these messages are less personal compared to typical messages sent on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp set global limits on forwarded messages to constrain virality in January last year where it restricted forwarding messaging to five times from an individual or a group.

WhatsApp is also testing a feature that lets users verify forwarded messages on the web. These messages will have a magnifying glass icon on top giving users an option to verify them on the web. This feature is currently available in WhatsApp’s beta versions for Android and iOS. It will be available to all users soon.