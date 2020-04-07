Flydubai starts booking flight tickets to India

Flydubai, the low-budget airline company based in Dubai has started booking flight tickets to India. This was announced by the airline on Tuesday. The airline company has announced that it will resume services from UAE to Indian and Pakistan to stranded expats in UAE.

But the company has also said that the resumption of flights to both the countries is still subject to approval from the governments.

“A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) sets out the flight restrictions that are in place between the UAE and India in response to Covid-19. Flydubai has opened flights for sale to India and Pakistan to allow repatriations for their nationals from April 15 and will operate subject to government approval,” the airline spokesperson said in a statement.

Flydubai has opened bookings for the following cities:

India:

Ahmedabad (AMD)

Chennai (MAA)

Delhi (DEL)

Hyderabad (HYD)

Kochi (COK)

Kozhikode (CCJ)

Lucknow (LKO)

Mumbai (BOM)

Pakistan:

Faisalabad (LYP)

Karachi (KHI)

Sialkot (SKT)

Multan (MUX)