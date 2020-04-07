Forex Market: Indian rupee at an all-time low against UAE dirham

In the international Forex market, the domestic currency Indian rupee has continued its downward rally on Tuesday. Against the UAE Dirham, the Indian rupee has hitted an all-time low.

As per the market experts, the significant rise in coronavirus cases in the country has weighed upon the Indian currency. But the positive performance of Indian share market has supported the Indian rupee.

The Indian rupee touched an all-time low against the dirham of Dh 21.05.

At the interbank foreign exchange the rupee opened at 75.92, then gained ground and touched 75.87, registering a rise of 26 paise over its previous close in early trade on Tuesday. The currency settled 53 paise lower at 76.13 against the US dollar on Friday.