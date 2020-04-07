Guns selling like hot cakes in US,during the Covid period

The US arms and ammunitions industry is marking the highest surge in the sale of Guns. The sale of Guns in March topped a 20-year-old sales record as per FBI data.

Social analysts mark the sharp increase in gun sales as an indication of social disorder, with the death toll climbing every day and most of the country under some form of lockdown. The US citizens are expecting some form of a purge in the near future according to a study.

According to Georgia State University law school professor Timothy Lytton, an expert on the US gun industry, most new gun sales are being motivated by two factors that have been spurred on by the coronavirus crisis.

The first is the concern that civil society – fire, police and health services – could be severely “eroded” someday, leading to a breakdown in law and order. In such a case, a gun can be viewed as a “self-help” survival tool, he says.