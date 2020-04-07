India lifts export ban on Hydroxychloroquine

US President Donald Trump stated there “may be retaliation” if India did not allow the export of hydroxychloroquine, a drug he touted as a possible treatment for coronavirus. Hours after, India’s Ministry of External Affairs announced it would supply the drug to “nations who have been particularly badly affected by the pandemic.”

Medical professionals have warned there is no proof that hydroxychloroquine is an effective treatment for COVID-19. Hydroxychloroquine can also treat auto-immune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis and lupus – has also attracted attention over the past few decades as a potential antiviral agent- making it experimental for Covid treatment.