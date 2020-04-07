J&K : Made in Pakistan food items recovered from terrorists killed at LoC

Five Army personnel and as many militants were killed in a gun battle between the forces and a terrorist group that had infiltrated from across the Line of Control in Keran sector.

During the search, made in Pakistan food packets, clothing, and military equipment were recovered by the Indian Army from the hideout of the five terrorists, Srinagar-based 15 Corps Commander Lt Gen BS Raju said.

The terrorists are believed to have entered the Indian territory from the Shamsabari range and were hiding in ‘Gujjar Dhok’ (temporary shelter for nomads) in the Poswal area of the sector, a defense spokesperson said.

On Sunday, the defense spokesman had said that “in the ongoing anti-infiltration operation in the Keran sector, alert troops braving inclement weather and hostile terrain have so far eliminated five terrorists attempting to infiltrate across the LoC.”

Indian Army Special Forces soldier who took part in the Operation ‘Rangdouri Behak’ explained how JCO Subedar Sanjeev Kumar and his team eliminated the terrorists in close-quarter combat.

Indian Army infantry battalion deployed in the Keran sector said they had launched their operation on April 1 after detecting terrorist infiltration.