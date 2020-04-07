Know more about ‘Masturbation Meditation’: This will help you to find your ‘erogenous zones’

Masturbation is a normal sexual activity. Masturbation helps people to release the sexual tension. It also helps to understand your sexuality.

but you may be unaware of Masturbation Meditation .This helps a person to find out his or hers erogenous zones.

Masturbation Meditation :

Masturbation Meditation is a form of mindfulness activity that is obtained by self-stimulation without the end goal being an orgasm. It is a way to meditate while masturbating.

However, unlike the traditional way of masturbation, this mindfulness practice increases awareness of your erogenous zones and what is pleasurable for you. In this case, you slow it down and explore without the intention of orgasming.

Benefits:

You know exactly what works for you.

You are not stressed why you are not orgasming, because the big-O is not your goal.

You don’t need a partner



You become more self-aware in terms of your sexuality.

You become more self-confident.

It relaxes your mind.

The pleasure lasts for a long time