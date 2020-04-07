Lockdown extended for another 8 days in this city

The lockdwon imposed in the capital city of Pakistan, Islamabad has extended for another eight days. The decision to extend the lockdwon was taken by the authorities until April 14 was taken under the guidelines issued by the federal government as a precautionary measure.

The number of coronavirus positive cases in Islamabad has rose to 82. As of Tuesday, Pakistan has recorded a total of 3,864 coronavirus cases, with 54 deaths.

The highest number of cases was registered in Punjab province (1,918), followed by Sindh (932) in the second place.