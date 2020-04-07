National award winning Malayalam actor sews facial masks: Watch video

The health experts and governments has asked all people to wear facial masks to curb the spread of deadly Coronavirus. Health organizations across the world have suggested people to regularly use face masks, gloves and apply hand sanitizers.

Now one of the biggest problems every people facing is the shortage of face masks. The surgical masks can not be used for a long time.

So, authorities have even advised people to use homemade ones as a last resort. In Kerala, the State government has got convicted prisoners in prisons to manufacture masks.

Indrans, the national award winning Malayalam actor has shared a video of how to sew face masks. The video was made to create awareness among the public regarding the importance of using face masks and how to make one at home.

In a 4.30 minute long video shared in the Health Minister’s official Facebook page, Indrans is seen stitching a mask and clearly explaining how to make one with easily available materials. The State-award winning actor is getting praise from all corners for his gracious gesture.