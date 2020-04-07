Police arrests school principal for sharing derogatory post on Prime Minister in connection with Nizamuddin Markaz

Gujarat police arrested a school principal for sharing abusive post on social media against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gujarat police has arrested Noor Mohammad Malek aged 50 from Vadodara on Monday. Malek is a principal of a primary school in in Sejakuva village near Padra town in Vadodara district run by government.

Malek has allegedly shared derogatory content on social media on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and media with the reference to coronavirus and the Nizamuddin Markaz.

Malek forwarded a photo with the lines: “For media, people are hiding in Nizamuddin but stranded in Vaishnodevi and “Media is dangerous than Coronavirus”, and a video in a WhatsApp group of teachers and principals on Sunday. He also shared a video in which a person can be heard making derogatory remarks about the Prime Minister.

Police has charged relevant section of Indian Penal Code for promoting enmity between groups on the ground inisterof religion, making statements creating enmity and promoting hatred between classes, apart from the Disaster Management Act.