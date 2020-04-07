Trump deploys Military medics to take over worsening New York Covid crisis

President Donald Trump announced that 1,000 military medics will be stationed in New York. This is intended to be done to combat the coronavirus pandemic. This is reported by CNBC. It is unclear exactly how and where military personnel will be used in New York — the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States.

“Now we are withdrawing people from the army,” Donald Trump said at a White House briefing.

“We are going to allocate an additional significant number of military personnel to help the States. It will be thousands and thousands of military personnel, military doctors, professionals, nurses, and doctors,” the US President said.

New York remains the epicenter of the epidemic in the United States itself, with the number of confirmed cases of infection in the city exceeding 50,000.