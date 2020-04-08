Anushka Sharma writes a emotional note on lockdown

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her husband Indian skipper Virat Kohli are enjoying their lockdown days. The celebrity couples had shared many photos and videos amid lockdown and also urged all to stay safe at home.

Now the actress has shared a photo on her social media handle.In the photo Anushka can be seen playing a board game with her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli and her parents, Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma and Ashima Sharma. The actress also wrote an emotional note along with the photo.

“It’s from our primary care givers – family that we learn how to tread the journey of life, how to walk, how to eat, how to socialize and then face the world. This forms our initial conditioning that has a lasting impact on us. In the world we inhabit today, there is a lot of uncertainty and I’m sure a lot of you have found that solace and sense of familiarity with your families”, Anushka Sharma wrote.

“Stay at home to take care of everyone precious in your lives. And also make the most of these moments … smile, laugh, share, show affection, clear misunderstandings, develop stronger/healthier bonds, discuss life and dreams and pray for a better tomorrow.We all have been moved deeply, we all have been affected deeply and hopefully we will carry forward these lessons in the days to come. And hopefully, we have all conditioned ourselves to relook at the world we inhabited before all of this happened…” she added.

On a lighter note, Anushka disclosed that the game of Monopoly was a nail-biter.

“P.S.: It was a super close game of Monopoly and the competitive side of everyone was out there. Any guesses who won??” she said.