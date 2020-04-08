Avoid these common mistakes during sex to get orgasm

We wall want sex to be this wonderful adventure that we go on with our partners. But you also have to realize that adventures can get really messy and sometimes even boring.

And a lot of the time, these disappointing sexual experiences are caused by common mistakes that we make in the act in itself. You would be surprised at the things that you’re doing in the bedroom which are actually keeping you from maximizing the experience as a whole.

Many people make many mistakes in having sex. It is very important that you should not show rashness while having sex. Your hastiness or haste can also hurt your partner.

Before sex, it is important for both of your companions to be mentally healthy, only then sex can be made interesting.

Men become so impatient while having sex that they immediately start having sex. It is believed that if you take your partner in your arms for about 30 seconds before sex, then it starts releasing oxytocin hormone inside them. It is very important to strengthen your relationship.

1. During sex, you must know women’s desire. If you will have sex as per their wish then both of you will feel full satisfaction.

2. It is not necessary that you do sex the same way again and again. While for this you can also try some new method.

3. Some men consider foreplay a waste of time, while foreplay with women is very important. The body of women is fully prepared for sex.

4. Do not sleep or sit immediately after having sex, but talk to your partner for a while, feed your partner with your hands or massage it is also good.