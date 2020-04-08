Commodity Market: Gold prices remain firm

In the commodity market, the price of gold has remained firm on Wednesday.

In the international market, the price of spot gold remained firm at US dollar 1,648.84 per ounce . The price of spot gold had risen to its highest since March 10 at US dollar 1,671.40. US gold futures were also remained firm at US dollar 1,683.30.

On Tuesday the the price of spot gold was at US dollar 1,657.50 per ounce . The metal had risen as much as 2.8% on Monday. US gold futures rose 0.5% to US dollar 1,701.60 on Tuesday.

Palladium rose 0.9% to US dollar 2,193.99 per ounce, while platinum gained 0.27% to US dollar 735.78. Silver slipped 0.2% to US dollar 14.98 an ounce