Coronavirus : Etihad Airways announces special passenger flights ; booking started

Etihad Airways on Tuesday announced that it was adding new special flights from Abu Dhabi to Melbourne and Amsterdam.The flights are part of Etihad’s repatriation services for stranded passengers looking to return back home.

In addition to Melbourne and Amsterdam, Etihad continues to operate special passenger flights from Abu Dhabi to several destinations including Seoul Incheon, Singapore, Manila and Jakarta.

These special flights from Abu Dhabi will be available for booking through etihad.com, the mobile app, by calling the Etihad Airways Contact Centre on +971 600 555 666 (UAE), or through a local or online travel agency. UAE nationals wishing to return back to the UAE should contact their local UAE embassy or consulate.