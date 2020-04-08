Coronavirus : Malayali deaths abroad rises to 24

Four more Keralites have died of COVID-19 in the US. With this, the total number of Keralites died in US have touched 16 and a total of 24 Keralites have died abroad. Lalu Prathap Jose of Kozhencherry died in Philadelphia. He was 64 and was traffic controller of New York Metro Traffic Station.

Mariamma Mathew of Thodupuzha died at Hyde Park in New York. She was 80. Tennison Payyur of Thrissur died in Rockland in New York. He was 82. Paul (27) died in Texas and was hailing from Kozhikode in Kerala.