Coronavirus : Tablighi Jamaati members booked for throwing urine-filled bottles in quarantine centre

Tablighi Jamaat members who are quarantined at four flats in Delhi’s Dwarka neighbourhood have been accused of “throwing bottles filled with urine” at the premises. Two such bottles were recovered from a water pump behind the building on Tuesday, reports India TV.

An FIR was also filed under Section 269 and 270 of the IPC at the Dwarka North Police Station against unknown persons in connection with the recovery of two bottles filled with urine at the premises of a quarantine facility under Dwarka North Police Station area. As per the FIR, the intention behind throwing the urine-filled bottle may be to spread coronavirus.

Some Tablighi Jamaat members are currently lodged in three flats in the Sector 16B of the locality.

The shocking incident after two other Tablighi Jamaat attendees were reportedly found defecating in the hospital corridor at Narela quarantine station.