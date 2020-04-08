COVID 19: 6 new cases reported in Bihar

Six people tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 38, a top official said.

Principal Secretary, Health, Sanjay Kumar said four people — all members of the same family in Siwan district and two boys, aged 15 and 16 years, from Begusarai have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Siwan patients include the mother and wife of a COVID-19 patient who returned from the Middle East on March 21, besides two other members of the family, a 26-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, the principal secretary said.

Not much is known immediately about the boys from Begusarai their travel history is being “ascertained”, he added.

However, the number of active cases in the state, where one patient has died, has dropped to 22 on account of as many as 15 people being discharged after recovery, he said.

Among the recovered patients, six are from Munger, five from Patna and four from Siwan, he said.

Of these, three residents of Patna — a 45-year-old woman and two men in their 20s — had recovered a week ago.

Earlier, it was stated by the department that five patients each from the three districts had recovered.