Covid-19: Brazil President requests to Prime Minister Modi to launch medicines makes reference to Ramayana

Jair Bolsonaro, has wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging to open the export of medicine for treatment of Covid-19. In the letter which the Brazil President has written on Hanuman Jayanti has reference to Indian epic Ramayana.

” Just as Lord Hanuman brought the holy medicine from the Himalayas to save the life of Lord Rama’s brother Lakshmana, and Jesus healed those who were sick and restored the sight to Bartimeu, India and Brazil will overcome this global crisis by joining forces and sharing blessings for the sake of all peoples”, wrote Jair Bolsonaro.

Around 30 countries in the world including USA has requested Indian to lift the ban on export of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, which is used against coronavirus .

Brazil President was India’s chief guest in this years Republic Day. He has talked to Modi on last Saturday regarding the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Had a productive telephone conversation with President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro about how India and Brazil can join forces against the #COVID19 pandemic,” PM Modi had tweeted earlier.

The Prime Minister assured all possible support to the Brazilian President and agreed that officials from both the countries would remain in regular touch with respect to the COVID-19 situation and its emerging challenges.

Till now Brazil has over reported 14,000 cases of Covid-19 and 127 deaths.