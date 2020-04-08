COVID 19: Indian American jounalist dies in New York

Many Indian-Americans have tested positive with the pandemic COVID 19 in the US and several of them, including a former journalist of an Indian news agency, have died, according to multiple news reports from community organisations and diaspora leaders.

Veteran Indian-American journalist Brahm Kanchibhotla, who was a former contributor to news agency United News of India, died at a New York hospital on Monday night.

“Really shocking that this is happening to the community. Cannot believe that this is happening to us and the people we know,” said Indian-American Rajendra Dichpally.

Community leaders said that every day they have been receiving reports of their near and dear ones and other testing positive. Some of them, including a former president of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) have been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

Several community leaders both in the New York metropolitan area and Greater Washington Area of Maryland and Virginia have tested positive.

While the majority of them are in self-quarantine in their homes, many of them have been admitted to hospitals.