Covid-19: Oman announces important decision

In a bid to contain the spread of deadly Covid-19 pandemic in the country, the Oman government has announced a important decision. Oman government has announced a complete lockdown in Muscat governorate.

The movement into and out of the governorate of Muscat is temporarily banned. The ban will come to effect from April 10. The ban will end on April 12. This was announced by the high committee for combating the coronavirus outbreak through their social media handle on Wednesday.

Oman has reported 419 cases of the coronavirus, including 48 in the last 24 hours.