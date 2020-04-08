Covid-19: Saudi Arabian health minister issues a warning

The number of Covid-19 cases in Saudi Arabia may reach 2 lakhs in the coming weeks, warned Saudi Arabia health minister. The official news agency in Saudi Arabia has reported this quoting health minister.

“Within the next few weeks, studies predict the number of infections will range from a minimum of 10,000 to a maximum of 200,000,” health minister Tawfiq al-Rabiah said. Till now the kingdom registered a total of 2,795 coronavirus infections, including 41 deaths.

On Monday, Saudi Arabia extended the duration of daily curfews in four governorates and five cities to 24 hours. The kingdom imposed round-the-clock lockdowns in the capital Riyadh, Tabuk, Dammam, Dhahran and Hofuf, . The same measures were also imposed on the governorates of Jeddah, Taif, Qatif and Khobar, the ministry added.

The holy cities of Mecca and Medina were sealed by the government. People are not allowed to enter or exit from these cities. Saudi Arabia suspended the year-round “Umrah” pilgrimage in last month.