Covid-19: Supreme Court announces important verdict on Covid-19 tests

The apex court in India, Supreme Court has announced an important verdict on Covid-19 tests. The supreme court in its judgement has barred private laboratories from charging for testing coronavirus disease.The verdict was announced by a bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and S Ravindra Bhat . The court has announced its verdict on a petition filed by-lawyer Shashank Deo Sudhi.

“The private hospitals including laboratories have an important role to play in containing the scale of the pandemic by extending philanthropic services in the hour of national crisis. We thus are satisfied that the petitioner has made out a case for issuing a direction to the respondents to issue necessary direction to accredited private Labs to conduct free of cost COVID-19 test,” said the Supreme Court.

The court said allowing private labs to charge Rs 4,500 for screening and confirmation test of Covid-19 may not be within means of a large part of population of this country. No person should be deprived of the test due to the person’s inability to pay for the test.