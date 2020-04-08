Covid-19: Total number of coronavirus cases rises in India: Union health ministry releases data

The Union health ministry has released the updated data on Covid-19 in India. The health ministry on Wednesday day has informed that in the last 24 hours 773 new cases were reported in the country. The total number of coronavirus positive cases has rised to 5274.

Till today, 402 people have been discharged from hospitals. The total death toll due to the deadly virus has touched 149 as 32 people died yesterday. A total of 1, 21,271 tests for Covid-19 have been done in the country.

“With the number of Covid-19 cases rising in the country, the Centre’s response and preparedness is intensifying accordingly. 773 cases of infection and 32 deaths due to Covid-19 have been reported since Tuesday,” said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry.