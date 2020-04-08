DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Dubai announces extension of closure of these government centres

Apr 8, 2020, 06:39 pm IST

All government centres in Dubai will remain closed. This was announced by Department of Economic Development in Dubai on Wednesday. The centres will be closed till April 18.

“Dubai Economy informs that the earlier circular on the closure of government transactions centres is extended until the end of the national disinfection programme in Dubai on the 18th of April, 2020,” it said.

The centres were closed on march 25. The temporary closure due to Covid-19 was scheduled to end on April 9.  However, government services will continue to be available through smart channels, such as UAE Pass.

 

