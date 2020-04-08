Forex market: Indian rupee slums to all-time low against UAE dirham

In the Forex market, the domestic currency Indian rupee has remained low against the UAE dirham. On Tuesday, , the Indian rupee has hitted an all-time low against the UAE dirham.

The Indian rupee touched an all-time low against the dirham of Dh 21.05 on Tuesday. The Indian rupee is trading at a low price of 20.70 against the USE dirham on Wednesday.

Against US dollar the Indian rupee has slipped 21 paise to reach at 75.85. The rupee opened weak at 75.83 at the Interbank Forex market and then fell further to 75.85, down 21 paise over its last close. The rupee had settled at 75.64 against the US dollar on Tuesday.

As per market experts, the rising crude oil prices and firm US dollar has weighed upon the Indian rupee.