HBD Nithya Menen : Here are some unknown facts about the actress ; see pics

Nithya Menen is an Indian film actress and playback singer who appears in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi films where she has established herself as a leading actress. She is recipient of three Filmfare Awards for the Telugu films Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde, Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju and Mersal in Tamil.

After making her acting debut as a child in the 1998 English film The Monkey Who Knew Too Much, Nithya started her acting career by playing supporting role in Kannada film 7 O’ Clock. She made her debut in leading role in Malayalam with Akasha Gopuram, Telugu with Ala Modalaindi and Tamil with 180. In August 2019, she made her Bollywood debut with Mission Mangal.