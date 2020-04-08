Here is how much ‘Top 10’ Bollywood stars charge to dance at weddings

The presence of Bollywood celebrities in mega events like corporate events, weddings are now a days a fashion. But it is a costly affair.

Most of the Bollywood celebrities perform at private events like wedding fro high remuneration. Know what is the amount of money the Top 10 stars pf Bollywood charge for a private event.

1. KATRINA KAIF

she charges the maximum in Bollywood. Katirna charges Rs.3.5 crore.

2. SHAHRUKH KHAN

Fee: Rs 3 CRORE

3. HRITHIK ROSHAN

Fee: Rs 2.5 Crore

4. AKSHAY KUMAR

Fee: Rs 2.5 crore

5. PRIYANKA CHOPRA

Fee: Rs 2.5 crore

6. RANBIR KAPOOR

Fee: Rs 2 Crore

7. SALMAN KHAN

Fee: Rs 2 Crore

8. DEEPIKA PADUKONE

Fee: Rs 1 Crore

9. RANVEER SINGH

Fee: Rs 1 Crore

10. ANUSHKA SHARMA

Fee: Rs 80 Lakh