Here is how much ‘Top 10’ Bollywood stars charge to dance at weddings

The presence of Bollywood celebrities in mega events like corporate events, weddings are now a days a fashion. But it is a costly affair.
Most of the Bollywood celebrities perform at private events like wedding fro high remuneration. Know what is the amount of money the Top 10 stars pf Bollywood charge for a private event.
1. KATRINA KAIF
she charges the maximum in Bollywood. Katirna charges Rs.3.5 crore.
2. SHAHRUKH KHAN
Fee: Rs 3 CRORE
3. HRITHIK ROSHAN
Fee: Rs 2.5 Crore
4. AKSHAY KUMAR
Fee: Rs 2.5 crore
5. PRIYANKA CHOPRA
Fee: Rs 2.5 crore
6. RANBIR KAPOOR
Fee: Rs 2 Crore
7. SALMAN KHAN
Fee: Rs 2 Crore
8. DEEPIKA PADUKONE
Fee: Rs 1 Crore
9. RANVEER SINGH
Fee: Rs 1 Crore
10. ANUSHKA SHARMA
Fee: Rs 80 Lakh
