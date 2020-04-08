Sheikh Mohammed thanks healthcare workers on world health day,video goes viral : Watch Here

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has thanked the country’s healthcare workers for risking their lives to save the lives of others.

In a Tweet, His HIghness Sheikh Mohammed said that they move away from their families so that other families can be close to each other, and stay in hospitals overnight so that others can remain at home.

Marking World Health Day has become an opportunity for leaders and members of the public to honour medical workers, who are at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19.