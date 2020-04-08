These photos of Disha Patani will leave you mesmerized: See pics

All most all the countries in the world is under lockdwon to fight the spread of deadly Covid-19. In India a 21-day nationwide lockdwon was imposed.

This lockdown and other restrictions had made all most including celebrities to stay at home.

Bollywood’s hot actress Disha Patani is also staying in her home in self isolation. And now the actress has shared some pictures on her social media handle to inform her fans how she spend time.

Disha made her debut with ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ in 2016 after which she starred in ‘Kung Fu Yoga’, ‘Baaghi 2’ and ‘Bharat’.

‘Malang’ released earlier in February and stars like Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu were also part of the film. Disha will be next seen in ‘KTina’ and ‘Radhe’.